Dr. Zinia Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Zinia Thomas, MD
Dr. Zinia Thomas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
- 1 1760 S BRENTWOOD BLVD, Saint Louis, MO 63144 Directions (314) 736-4735
Spectrum Psychiatry, P.C745 Old Frontenac Sq Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 395-8940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zinia Thomas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1376687301
Education & Certifications
- Yale Chld Study Ctr/Yale New Haven Hospital
- UMDNJ Nj Med Sch/U Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
