Dr. Zinovi Goubar, MD
Overview of Dr. Zinovi Goubar, MD
Dr. Zinovi Goubar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from IVANO-FRANKOVSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Goubar's Office Locations
- 1 14701 Detroit Ave Ste 775B, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 905-7515
About Dr. Zinovi Goubar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- IVANO-FRANKOVSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Psychiatry
