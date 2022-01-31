Dr. Kostarellis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoe Kostarellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Zoe Kostarellis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Kostarellis works at
Locations
Ur Medicine Primary Care - Gates Medical Associates2135 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY 14624 Directions (585) 276-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kostarellis is wonderful, kind and patient. She takes her time and actually listens to you. I went in for just a meet and greet new patient appointment and she did a pigtail while I was there and spent almost an hour with me. Best experience!
About Dr. Zoe Kostarellis, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1457707523
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kostarellis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kostarellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kostarellis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostarellis.
