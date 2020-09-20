Dr. Zofia Stevanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zofia Stevanovic, MD
Overview of Dr. Zofia Stevanovic, MD
Dr. Zofia Stevanovic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical Academy, Wroclaw and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Stevanovic works at
Dr. Stevanovic's Office Locations
Physical Therapy Practice Ltd.6058 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60634 Directions (773) 736-2772
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of hers and she saved my life more times than I can count! I wouldn’t be who I am and where am am without her. I count my lucky stars to have her as my doctor!
About Dr. Zofia Stevanovic, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Edgewater Med Center
- Medical Academy, Wroclaw
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevanovic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevanovic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevanovic works at
Dr. Stevanovic speaks Polish and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevanovic.
