Dr. Zoser Mohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoser Mohamed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zoser Mohamed, MD
Dr. Zoser Mohamed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mohamed's Office Locations
- 1 1538 Union St, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 377-5948
- 2 314 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 462-1094
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohamed?
Dr. Mohamed is a wonderful & patient doctor that explains my conditions well to me. I trust Dr. Mohamed with my life.
About Dr. Zoser Mohamed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1306943113
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohamed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohamed speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.