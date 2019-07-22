Overview of Dr. Zoser Mohamed, MD

Dr. Zoser Mohamed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.