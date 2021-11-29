Overview of Dr. Zuhair Alsakaji, MD

Dr. Zuhair Alsakaji, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Alsakaji works at Community Care Network in Crown Point, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.