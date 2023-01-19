Dr. Zuhair Hussaini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussaini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zuhair Hussaini, MD
Dr. Zuhair Hussaini, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9004
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
My visit It was excellent doctor Hussaini listens and give great medical advice.
- Urology
- English, Arabic and French
- Medical University of South Carolina - Urologic Oncology
- Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York
- West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Hussaini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussaini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussaini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussaini has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussaini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hussaini speaks Arabic and French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussaini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussaini.
