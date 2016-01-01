Dymond Long, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dymond Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dymond Long, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dymond Long, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Governors State University.
Dymond Long works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Avalon Park1715 E 95th St, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (312) 847-6450
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dymond Long?
About Dymond Long, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1114463049
Education & Certifications
- Governors State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dymond Long using Healthline FindCare.
Dymond Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dymond Long works at
Dymond Long has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dymond Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dymond Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dymond Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.