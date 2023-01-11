Dr. Edgar Holt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Holt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Edgar Holt, PHD is a Counselor in North Augusta, SC.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1117 Georgia Ave Ste D, North Augusta, SC 29841 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly intelligent professional!
About Dr. Edgar Holt, PHD
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1376642884
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
