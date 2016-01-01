Edith Ama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Edith Ama
Overview of Edith Ama
Edith Ama is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI.
Edith Ama works at
Edith Ama's Office Locations
-
1
Central City Integrated Health10 Peterboro St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 578-6123
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Edith Ama?
About Edith Ama
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558835868
Frequently Asked Questions
Edith Ama works at
Edith Ama has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Edith Ama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edith Ama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edith Ama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.