Edith Fraire, RN

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Edith Fraire, RN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. 

Edith Fraire works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart
    3421 S MAIN ST, Elkhart, IN 46517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Edith Fraire, RN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1083228829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Edith Fraire, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edith Fraire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Edith Fraire has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Edith Fraire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Edith Fraire works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN. View the full address on Edith Fraire’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Edith Fraire. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edith Fraire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edith Fraire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edith Fraire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

