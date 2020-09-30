See All Nurse Practitioners in Paramus, NJ
Edith Meier, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (14)
Overview of Edith Meier, APN

Edith Meier, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Paramus, NJ. 

Edith Meier works at Valley OB/GYN Associates in Paramus, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Edith Meier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley OB/GYN Associates
    80 Eisenhower Dr Ste 200, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 843-2800

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 30, 2020
Edith is the best healthcare provider I have had as an adult. Welcoming, easy-going, and frank, Edith goes above and beyond. Wonderful.
Cindy — Sep 30, 2020
Edith Meier, APN
About Edith Meier, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326358862
Frequently Asked Questions

Edith Meier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Edith Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Edith Meier works at Valley OB/GYN Associates in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Edith Meier’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Edith Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edith Meier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edith Meier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edith Meier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

