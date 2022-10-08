Dr. Edward Huggett, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huggett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Huggett, OD
Overview of Dr. Edward Huggett, OD
Dr. Edward Huggett, OD is a Low Vision Rehabilitation Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Low Vision Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Huggett works at
Dr. Huggett's Office Locations
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Sun City Center)1701 Rickenbacker Dr Ste 102, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 634-8877Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Low Vision & Binocular Vision Clinic of Florida2323 Curlew Rd Ste 7A, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 463-2579Tuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Listened patiently and addressed each concern. Not rushed. Explained well. Pleasant staff.
About Dr. Edward Huggett, OD
- Low Vision Rehabilitation
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760415905
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
- Bay Pines VA Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
