Overview of Dr. Edward Huggett, OD

Dr. Edward Huggett, OD is a Low Vision Rehabilitation Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Low Vision Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Huggett works at Florida Eye Specialist & Cataract Institute in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Dunedin, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.