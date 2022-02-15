See All Family Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Efrat Lamandre, PHD

Family Medicine
4.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Efrat Lamandre, PHD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Lamandre works at E&G HEALTHCARE in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    E&g Healthcare
    209 Steinway Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 698-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Efrat Lamandre, PHD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Efrat Lamandre, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamandre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamandre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamandre works at E&G HEALTHCARE in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lamandre’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamandre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamandre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamandre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamandre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

