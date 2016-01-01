See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charlotte, NC
Eileen Frager, FNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview of Eileen Frager, FNP

Eileen Frager, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Eileen Frager works at Novant Health Flood & Harris OB/GYN in Charlotte, NC.

Eileen Frager's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Flood & Harris OB/GYN
    1718 E 4th St Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1158
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Eileen Frager, FNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1255806030
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

