Eileen Woods, LCSW
Overview
Eileen Woods, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Erie, PA.
Eileen Woods works at
Locations
Grow Therapy1001 State St # 1408, Erie, PA 16501 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
I loved Eileen Woods. She was warm, relaxed, tuned in, able and willing to hear. Sorry Medicare non participating; I woulda kept her.
About Eileen Woods, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
3 patients have reviewed Eileen Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eileen Woods.
