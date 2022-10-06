See All Family Doctors in Robbinsville, NJ
Ekta Makani, CNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Ekta Makani, CNP

Ekta Makani, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. 

Ekta Makani works at RWJBH Medical Associates - Robbinsville in Robbinsville, NJ with other offices in Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ekta Makani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    RWJBH Medical Associates - Robbinsville
    17 Main St Ste 103, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 759-8307
  2. 2
    Medical Associates-Primary Care Express
    3100 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd Ste 28, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 759-8306
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 06, 2022
very organized and thorough ,
Ron — Oct 06, 2022
Photo: Ekta Makani, CNP
About Ekta Makani, CNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689156291
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

