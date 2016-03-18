See All Counselors in Jacksonville, NC
Elbert Owens, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elbert Owens, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elbert Owens, LPC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, NC. 

Elbert Owens works at Lets Talk in Jacksonville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lets Talk
    824 Gum Branch Rd Ste B, Jacksonville, NC 28540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 353-8255
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elbert Owens?

    Mar 18, 2016
    I would very much highly recommend Mr. Owens to my friends, family, and co-workers. As a former Marine suffering from severe anxiety, depression, PTSD, and TBI, my life was about to expire at any moment. Out of seven therapists/counselors I had seen prior to Mr. Owens he was one that gained my trust after the very first visit, a major feat in itself. He walked me through some of my toughest moments, and even made extra time for me when needed. He saved my life. He is worth more than 5 stars.
    David Strait in Tempe, AZ — Mar 18, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elbert Owens, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Elbert Owens, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elbert Owens to family and friends

    Elbert Owens' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elbert Owens

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elbert Owens, LPC.

    About Elbert Owens, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609822832
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elbert Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elbert Owens works at Lets Talk in Jacksonville, NC. View the full address on Elbert Owens’s profile.

    Elbert Owens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elbert Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elbert Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elbert Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elbert Owens, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.