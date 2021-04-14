See All Physicians Assistants in Medford, OR
Elena Forster, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Elena Forster, PA is a Physician Assistant in Medford, OR. 

Elena Forster works at The Clinic for Dermatology and Wellness in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meyerding Surgical Associates Inc.
    2924 Siskiyou Blvd Ste 200, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 731-0061
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 14, 2021
    Inspired confidence and most attentive, very professional and thorough
    lawrence conley — Apr 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elena Forster, PA
    About Elena Forster, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932346095
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elena Forster, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elena Forster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elena Forster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elena Forster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elena Forster works at The Clinic for Dermatology and Wellness in Medford, OR. View the full address on Elena Forster’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Elena Forster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elena Forster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elena Forster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elena Forster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

