Dr. Blaha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elina Blaha, OD
Overview of Dr. Elina Blaha, OD
Dr. Elina Blaha, OD is an Optometrist in Newport News, VA.
Dr. Blaha's Office Locations
- 1 12407 Jefferson Ave Ste A, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 988-8903
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blaha is friendly and personable and her staff is just as friendly. I have been going to her about 10 years and my husband goes and all kids have gone at one time or another. She is just as friendly with kids as with adults.
About Dr. Elina Blaha, OD
- Optometry
- English, Russian
- 1770582108
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaha accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaha speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaha.
