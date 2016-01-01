See All Physicians Assistants in Winston Salem, NC
Elisabeth Motsinger, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Elisabeth Motsinger, PA

Elisabeth Motsinger, PA is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC. 

Elisabeth Motsinger works at Salem Center The in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elisabeth Motsinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Salem Center The
    3080 Trenwest Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 283-5200

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Elisabeth Motsinger, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265604714
Frequently Asked Questions

Elisabeth Motsinger, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elisabeth Motsinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Elisabeth Motsinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elisabeth Motsinger works at Salem Center The in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Elisabeth Motsinger’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Elisabeth Motsinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisabeth Motsinger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elisabeth Motsinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elisabeth Motsinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

