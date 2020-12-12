See All Nurse Practitioners in East Lansing, MI
Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Elise Langley, NP

Elise Langley, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in East Lansing, MI. 

Elise Langley works at MSU Health Care Medicine Specialty Center | Internal Medicine in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elise Langley's Office Locations

    MSU Health Care Medicine Specialty Center | Internal Medicine
    4650 S Hagadorn Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 353-4830
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elise Langley, NP
    About Elise Langley, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114465952
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elise Langley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elise Langley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elise Langley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elise Langley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elise Langley works at MSU Health Care Medicine Specialty Center | Internal Medicine in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Elise Langley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Elise Langley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elise Langley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elise Langley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elise Langley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

