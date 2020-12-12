Elise Langley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elise Langley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elise Langley, NP
Elise Langley, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in East Lansing, MI.
MSU Health Care Medicine Specialty Center | Internal Medicine4650 S Hagadorn Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 353-4830
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Elise is a truly caring person. She listens and is everything you would want to have in a physician. She is a great mixture of competency, knowledge, ans a pleasant person.
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114465952
Elise Langley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elise Langley accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elise Langley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Elise Langley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elise Langley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elise Langley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elise Langley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.