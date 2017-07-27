Dr. Dyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elissa Dyer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elissa Dyer, PHD is a Psychologist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Dyer works at
Locations
Sally Ray Inc5009 N Pennsylvania Ave Ste 116, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 843-1551
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have grown so much as a person just after the first visit! i've been going to Elissa for a few months now and i've become more aware of myself and i've learned how to cope with anxiety and depression. she has great mindfulness techniques; i recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Elissa Dyer, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1801029715
