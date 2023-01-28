See All Family Doctors in Soquel, CA
Eliza Angila, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Eliza Angila, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Soquel, CA. 

Eliza Angila works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Soquel, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    4700 Soquel Dr, Soquel, CA 95073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Eliza Angila, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1023663507
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

