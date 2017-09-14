Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Saint Paul, MN. They graduated from University of St. Thomas and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank, Regions Hospital and United Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2324 University Ave W, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Directions (651) 644-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Regions Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- SelectCare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I have met with Dr. Boyle, she has provided incredibly useful insight to myself. If you like someone who will give feedback and challenge you to think more about yourself and your issues, Dr. Boyle is the person to see. She is kind, polite, and incredibly personable. Her space is also very comforting and calming.
About Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1508954439
Education & Certifications
- Minnesota Department Of Corrections
- University of St. Thomas
- Purdue University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.
