Elizabeth Camposeo, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Camposeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Camposeo, AUD
Overview
Elizabeth Camposeo, AUD is an Audiology in North Charleston, SC.
Elizabeth Camposeo works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Camposeo?
About Elizabeth Camposeo, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- Female
- 1801171350
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Camposeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Elizabeth Camposeo using Healthline FindCare.
Elizabeth Camposeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Camposeo works at
Elizabeth Camposeo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Camposeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Camposeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Camposeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.