Elizabeth Collins, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Collins, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Collins, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tyler, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 514 S Fannin Ave, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 630-9170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Collins?
She is one of the very best ! Kind, considerate and extremely patient, she is also knowledgeable and professional in her care.
About Elizabeth Collins, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548792369
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Collins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Collins accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.