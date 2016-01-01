See All Pharmacology in Las Cruces, NM
Overview

Elizabeth Delgado-Torres is a Pharmacologist in Las Cruces, NM. 

Elizabeth Delgado-Torres works at New Mexico Psychological Medicine, LLC in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Mexico Psychological Medicine, LLC
    1401 S Don Roser Dr Ste A1, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 520-2230
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychotherapy With Medication Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Elizabeth Delgado-Torres

    Pharmacology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1609079227
