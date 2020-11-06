See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Elizabeth Felix

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Elizabeth Felix

Elizabeth Felix is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Elizabeth Felix works at NYU Hematology Associates in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elizabeth Felix's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York University Langone Medical Center
    550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 06, 2020
Easy to open up to, and quite beautiful inside and out
B.Schimdt — Nov 06, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Elizabeth Felix
About Elizabeth Felix

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144799958
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Elizabeth Felix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elizabeth Felix works at NYU Hematology Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Elizabeth Felix’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Felix. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Felix.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Felix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Felix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

