Elizabeth Logue, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Elizabeth Logue, CRNP
Elizabeth Logue, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from UCLA and is affiliated with Bakersfield Heart Hospital.
Elizabeth Logue works at
Elizabeth Logue's Office Locations
William N Bichai MD, Inc3805 San Dimas St Ste B, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Elizabeth Logue, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, French and Spanish
- 1730315508
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Logue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Logue accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Logue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Logue speaks French and Spanish.
Elizabeth Logue has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Logue.
