Dr. McHugh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth McHugh, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth McHugh, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmingdale, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1451 Nj # 34, Farmingdale, NJ 07727 Directions (856) 346-0005
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth McHugh, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1487215026
Frequently Asked Questions
