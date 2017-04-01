See All Nurse Practitioners in Rockville, MD
Elizabeth Swan, RN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elizabeth Swan, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Elizabeth Swan, RN

Elizabeth Swan, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD. 

Elizabeth Swan works at COMPREHENSIVE PRIMARY CARE in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Christina Schrack, FNP-BC
Christina Schrack, FNP-BC
5.0 (3)
View Profile

Elizabeth Swan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Family Medicine LLC
    9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 501, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 738-0300
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth Swan?

    Apr 01, 2017
    Very personable, great bedside manner, takes time to ask questions so as to offer thorough diagnosis.
    derwood, md — Apr 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth Swan, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Swan, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Swan to family and friends

    Elizabeth Swan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth Swan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Swan, RN.

    About Elizabeth Swan, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528097854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Swan, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Swan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Swan works at COMPREHENSIVE PRIMARY CARE in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Elizabeth Swan’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Swan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Swan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Swan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elizabeth Swan, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.