Ellen Casale accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ellen Casale, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ellen Casale, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Danbury, CT.
Ellen Casale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cpc Associates Inc84 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-0400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ellen Casale?
Amazing professional who challenges you to think
About Ellen Casale, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1912269333
Frequently Asked Questions
Ellen Casale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ellen Casale works at
8 patients have reviewed Ellen Casale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Casale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Casale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Casale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.