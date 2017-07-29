Ellen Klee, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ellen Klee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ellen Klee, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ellen Klee, NP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Medford, MA.
Ellen Klee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ellen Klee?
I cannot say enough good things about Ellen. I am dealing with a complicated pregnancy with gestational diabetes and she has really helped me understand the disease and what's important and what isn't, while helping me feel much more relaxed about it all! I am in medical field, but with no experience in this area, so of course I had a million technical questions and clarification questions. Unlike my ob, she was never bothered or offended by my questions and took the time to answer them clearly
About Ellen Klee, NP
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1013206572
Frequently Asked Questions
Ellen Klee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ellen Klee accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ellen Klee using Healthline FindCare.
Ellen Klee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ellen Klee works at
2 patients have reviewed Ellen Klee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Klee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Klee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Klee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.