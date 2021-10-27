See All Nurse Practitioners - Pediatrics in CORTLANDT, NY
Ellen Lasser, PNP

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Ellen Lasser, PNP

Ellen Lasser, PNP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in CORTLANDT, NY. 

Ellen Lasser works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Pediatrics in CORTLANDT, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ellen Lasser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Pediatrics
    1985 Crompond Road Building E, CORTLANDT, NY 10567 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Oct 27, 2021
    Ellen Lasser is amazing. She asks very thoughtful questions and takes the time to thoroughly listen to my child's responses. My 13 year old daughter was able to open up about some challenging issues because she trusts Ellen. I am really grateful to have Ellen Lasser treating my children.
    Laurel Carroll — Oct 27, 2021
    Photo: Ellen Lasser, PNP
    About Ellen Lasser, PNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659582674
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ellen Lasser, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ellen Lasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ellen Lasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ellen Lasser works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Pediatrics in CORTLANDT, NY. View the full address on Ellen Lasser’s profile.

    Ellen Lasser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Lasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Lasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Lasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

