Ellen Lorenz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ellen Lorenz, CFNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ellen Lorenz, CFNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ.
Ellen Lorenz works at
Locations
Windsong Primary Care3221 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 910-7010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Ellen Lorenz is an excellent physician. During our visit she looked directly at me the whole time instead of staring at the computer screen like a lot of doctors. She also listened to my concerns. I never felt rushed in any way. At the end of the visit, she gave me her opinion and treatment options and actually asked what I thought about it. That is a first for me. I am VERY impressed! This is a lady who cares.
About Ellen Lorenz, CFNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1760444509
Frequently Asked Questions
Ellen Lorenz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ellen Lorenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Ellen Lorenz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Lorenz.
