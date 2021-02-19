See All Family Doctors in Prescott Valley, AZ
Ellen Lorenz, CFNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ellen Lorenz, CFNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. 

Ellen Lorenz works at Windsong Primary Care in Prescott Valley, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Windsong Primary Care
    3221 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 910-7010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2021
    Ms. Ellen Lorenz is an excellent physician. During our visit she looked directly at me the whole time instead of staring at the computer screen like a lot of doctors. She also listened to my concerns. I never felt rushed in any way. At the end of the visit, she gave me her opinion and treatment options and actually asked what I thought about it. That is a first for me. I am VERY impressed! This is a lady who cares.
    Sam — Feb 19, 2021
    Photo: Ellen Lorenz, CFNP
    About Ellen Lorenz, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760444509
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ellen Lorenz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ellen Lorenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ellen Lorenz works at Windsong Primary Care in Prescott Valley, AZ. View the full address on Ellen Lorenz’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Ellen Lorenz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Lorenz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Lorenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Lorenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
