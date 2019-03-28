See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Myers, FL
Ellen Poage, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ellen Poage, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Ellen Poage, MSN

Ellen Poage, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rachel Henshaw, ARNP
Rachel Henshaw, ARNP
4.8 (6)
View Profile
Kelley Cole, ARNP
Kelley Cole, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Ellen Poage's Office Locations

  1. 1
    8660 College Pkwy Ste 60, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 277-0919
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ellen Poage?

    Mar 28, 2019
    This wonder professional ARNP+ who specializes in lymphedema prevention and treatment and post breast surgery and radiation internal scar reduction through massage and cupping of sorts is simply a God send. She was able to smooth out the affected external skin around the incision as well as working through the underlying fascia to make the affected area less rigid. My fabulous breast surgeon recommended this wonerfully talented RNP and I am so hankful. She is very compassionate and kind.
    — Mar 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ellen Poage, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Ellen Poage, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ellen Poage to family and friends

    Ellen Poage's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ellen Poage

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ellen Poage, MSN.

    About Ellen Poage, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629276613
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ellen Poage, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ellen Poage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ellen Poage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ellen Poage has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Poage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Poage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Poage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ellen Poage, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.