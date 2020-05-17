Dr. Ellen Suarez-Pinzas, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez-Pinzas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Suarez-Pinzas, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Ellen Suarez-Pinzas, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Lakeland, FL. They completed their residency with Hillsborough County Public School System
Dr. Suarez-Pinzas works at
Locations
-
1
Healthy Hearing & Balance Clinic5424 Strickland Ave, Lakeland, FL 33812 Directions (863) 644-8470Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suarez-Pinzas?
wise past her years..its fun to go..she is compassionate! a perfect fit....intelligent and extremely accommodating
About Dr. Ellen Suarez-Pinzas, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1013359025
Education & Certifications
- Hillsborough County Public School System
- Carroll County Public School System
- University of Central Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suarez-Pinzas accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez-Pinzas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suarez-Pinzas works at
Dr. Suarez-Pinzas speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez-Pinzas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez-Pinzas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez-Pinzas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez-Pinzas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.