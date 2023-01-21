Dr. Elon Luzon, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elon Luzon, OD
Overview of Dr. Elon Luzon, OD
Dr. Elon Luzon, OD is an Optometrist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Luzon works at
Dr. Luzon's Office Locations
-
1
West Palm Beach2000 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 400, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Jupiter/Gardens601 University Blvd Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Pioneer
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompBenefits Corp.
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Principal Life
- Sanus Health
- Self Pay
- Solstice
- Superior Vision
- TPA
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luzon?
After not getting my eyes checked for a long time I decided that it was time. So beyond happy that I chose this place. My overall experience truly couldn’t have been any better. Will definitely be back!
About Dr. Elon Luzon, OD
- Optometry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1700989845
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luzon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luzon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luzon works at
565 patients have reviewed Dr. Luzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.