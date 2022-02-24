See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Emerald Sonico, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Emerald Sonico, FNP-C

Emerald Sonico, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emerald Sonico's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2950 E Flamingo Rd Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 780-5875
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 24, 2022
    Emerald Sonico has been my primary care physician for about a year now and she is too wonderful for words! I have a rare disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) and I have yet to find a doctor that can take care of all the problems it causes. Most doctors have never even heard about it and don't want to know anything about it. I watched my dad and brother slowly deteriorate from this disease and die from all the complications it causes over many years. I have given up a couple times and was ready to stop trying to move and let the end come. Emerald has worked hard to tackle all the problems and pain and I am now thriving and ready to fight back to a "real life". Thank you so much Emerald, Iris and Susan!!!!!
    Betsy Kunsman — Feb 24, 2022
    About Emerald Sonico, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265998736
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

