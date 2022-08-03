Emily Adams, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Adams, PA-C
Overview
Emily Adams, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greencastle, IN.
Emily Adams works at
Locations
-
1
Greencastle Family Health1145 Indianapolis Rd, Greencastle, IN 46135 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Emily is an asset to the community. She is experienced and has our family's full trust. When you want someone who will walk with you through everything and give great care, then you want her on your team!
About Emily Adams, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1710060033
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Adams accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Emily Adams using Healthline FindCare.
Emily Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Emily Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Adams.
