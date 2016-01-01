Emily Depue, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Depue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Depue, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Emily Depue, PA-C
Emily Depue, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Emily Depue works at
Emily Depue's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Depue?
About Emily Depue, PA-C
- Urology
- English
- Female
- 1518526565
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Depue accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Emily Depue using Healthline FindCare.
Emily Depue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Depue works at
Emily Depue has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Depue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Depue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Depue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.