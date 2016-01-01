See All Nurse Practitioners in Vero Beach, FL
Emily English, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Emily English, ARNP

Emily English, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Vero Beach, FL. 

Emily English works at Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Vero Beach in Vero Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emily English's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Vero Beach
    3745 11th Cir Ste 105, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 794-7791
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

About Emily English, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922047851
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Emily English has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Emily English works at Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Vero Beach in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Emily English’s profile.

Emily English has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily English.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily English, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily English appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

