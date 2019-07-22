See All Nurse Practitioners in Boston, MA
Emily Ferjuste, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Emily Ferjuste, FNP-BC

Emily Ferjuste, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA. 

Emily Ferjuste works at Fenway Community Health Center in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emily Ferjuste's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fenway Health
    1340 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 267-0900
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2019
    Emily Ferjuste is an amazing RN, and I just declared her my PCP. I am very picky about such things, too. In 20 minutes, Emily evaluated and diagnosed my chronic cough, headaches, skin growth, and even was willing to discuss a healthy problem of a family member returning from Eastern Europe that may potentially have an impact on me. She saw me right away, and had a tremendously care and grace- infused bedside manner. It shocks and saddens me that someone would show up late for their appointment (the reviewer below) and then blame her. That tells you all you need to know about that creep - that he would slander her based on his own shortcomings. That’s the way of the world these days, o guess. Emily is amazing!!
    Jenn Cole — Jul 22, 2019
    Photo: Emily Ferjuste, FNP-BC
    About Emily Ferjuste, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831617315
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Ferjuste has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Ferjuste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Ferjuste works at Fenway Community Health Center in Boston, MA. View the full address on Emily Ferjuste’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Emily Ferjuste. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Ferjuste.

