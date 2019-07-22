Emily Ferjuste has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Ferjuste, FNP-BC
Overview of Emily Ferjuste, FNP-BC
Emily Ferjuste, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Emily Ferjuste's Office Locations
Fenway Health1340 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 267-0900
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Emily Ferjuste is an amazing RN, and I just declared her my PCP. I am very picky about such things, too. In 20 minutes, Emily evaluated and diagnosed my chronic cough, headaches, skin growth, and even was willing to discuss a healthy problem of a family member returning from Eastern Europe that may potentially have an impact on me. She saw me right away, and had a tremendously care and grace- infused bedside manner. It shocks and saddens me that someone would show up late for their appointment (the reviewer below) and then blame her. That tells you all you need to know about that creep - that he would slander her based on his own shortcomings. That’s the way of the world these days, o guess. Emily is amazing!!
About Emily Ferjuste, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831617315
Emily Ferjuste accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Ferjuste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Emily Ferjuste. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Ferjuste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Ferjuste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Ferjuste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.