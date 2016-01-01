See All Physicians Assistants in Horsham, PA
Emily Grubb, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Emily Grubb, PA

Emily Grubb, PA is a Physician Assistant in Horsham, PA. 

Emily Grubb works at Abington Medical Specialists in Horsham, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emily Grubb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Medical Specialists
    118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Levy Medical Plaza
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 222, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Emily Grubb, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Female
  • Female
Gender
1417433830
  • 1417433830
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

