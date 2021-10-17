See All Physical Therapists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Emily McFarland, DPT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Littleton, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Emily McFarland, DPT

Dr. Emily McFarland, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Littleton, CO. 

Dr. McFarland works at Select Physical Therapy - Littleton YMCA in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McFarland's Office Locations

    Physiotherapy Associates Inc.
    11 W Dry Creek Ct, Littleton, CO 80120 (303) 275-2190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ankle Sprain
Aquatic Therapy
Arthritis of the Ankle
Ankle Sprain
Aquatic Therapy
Arthritis of the Ankle

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Aquatic Therapy Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Strain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy - Ataxia - Retinitis Pigmentosa Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Arthritis Treatment Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Examination Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Vestibular Disorders Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Colorado
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Travelers
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 3 ratings
    Oct 17, 2021
    Thanks so much for all your efforts to minimize my back pain and dramatically improve my back muscles and core strength. Previously I was struggling to treat myself and implementing my own internet sourced exercises with no success and not knowing if I was doing more harm than good. Thanks to your in-depth knowledge, experience and precision PT plan I am well on the road to recovery. I now have a tool kit of exercises for a maintenance PT program …. You will have excellent care with Emily !!
    Tom — Oct 17, 2021
    About Dr. Emily McFarland, DPT

    • Physical Therapy
    • English
    • 1992171581
    Dr. Emily McFarland, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. McFarland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McFarland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. McFarland works at Select Physical Therapy - Littleton YMCA in Littleton, CO.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFarland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFarland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

