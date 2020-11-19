See All Nurse Practitioners in Providence, RI
Emily Martell

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Emily Martell

Emily Martell is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI. 

Emily Martell works at Center for Womens Primary Care in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emily Martell's Office Locations

    Center for Womens Primary Care
    100 Dudley St Fl 2, Providence, RI 02905 (401) 274-1122
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 19, 2020
    Seen her for the first time today, and she was absolutely wonderful. So knowledgeable in my issues, and came up with a plan. Thankful to finally receive some answers after searching for 2 years.
    Sonia Stevens — Nov 19, 2020
    About Emily Martell

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508407388
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Martell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Martell works at Center for Womens Primary Care in Providence, RI. View the full address on Emily Martell’s profile.

    Emily Martell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Martell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Martell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Martell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

