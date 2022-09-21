Emily Towner, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Towner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Towner, MA is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO.
Emily Towner works at
Emily J. Towner, MA, LPC435 Nichols Rd, Kansas City, MO 64112 Directions (816) 977-2840
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
She is Excellent. Easy to talk to, and obviously generally cares for people.
- Counseling
- English
Emily Towner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Towner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Emily Towner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Towner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Towner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Towner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.