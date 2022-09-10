See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Myers, FL
Enid Martinez, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Enid Martinez, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL. 

Enid Martinez works at Advanced Dermatology Specialties in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ft. Myers Dermatopathology PA
    12580 University Dr Ste 200, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 274-0005
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Enid Martinez, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992007280
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Enid Martinez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Enid Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Enid Martinez works at Advanced Dermatology Specialties in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Enid Martinez’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Enid Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Enid Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Enid Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Enid Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

