Eric Benjamin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric Benjamin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Eric Benjamin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alexandria, VA.
Eric Benjamin works at
Locations
-
1
Koslow and Hunt MD Ltd.6355 Walker Ln Ste 303, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 971-0505
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eric Benjamin?
He is a knowledgeable and conversant practitioner with an approachable manner.
About Eric Benjamin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1275163529
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eric Benjamin works at
Eric Benjamin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.